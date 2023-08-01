CM: Rs 23 cr sanctioned for road repair, apple-growing areas priority

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 31

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the state government had sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the repair of roads damaged due to flashfloods, with priority being accorded to roads in apple growing areas.

Gadkari to visit Mandi, Kullu today Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Mandi and Kullu tomorrow. Earlier, his visit was scheduled for August 4

Gadkari is slated to inspect the Kiratpur-Manali highway, which was devastated by the flooded Beas on July 9 and 10

Around 16-km stretch of the road was damaged between Mandi and Manali at different locations by the flooded Beas, causing losses worth crores of rupees

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) here, said, “The work to restore roads in apple growing areas will be undertaken on priority so that the growers do not face difficulties in transporting their produce to the market.”

He said, “Rs 5 crore will be given for the repair of the Yashwant Nagar-Chhaila road near Rajgarh in Shimla district, which is used for transporting apple. Similarly, Rs 1 crore each will be provided to seven divisions in the apple growing areas of Shimla district to accelerate the road restoration work. Besides, Rs 1 crore each will be given to PWD divisions in all four blocks of Kullu district and Shillai and Rajgarh blocks of Sirmaur district where roads were badly damaged in the rain disaster.”

Sukhu said, “I will shortly visit Chopal, Jubbal and Kotkhai areas in Shimla district to review the repair and restoration works.” He directed PWD officers to purchase machinery and deploy it in the flood-affected areas to clear debris to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The Chief Minister assured people that there would be no paucity of funds for the maintenance and repair of roads and the PWD shall commence the work to restore all damaged roads immediately.

He also advised PWD officers to start online booking of the department rest houses with advance payments. The Irrigation and Public Health Department should also follow this practice, he added.

Sukhu said funds were being made available for restoration of the damaged public property, including roads and bridges. The government was undertaking relief and restoration work on a war footing, he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy and MLAs Chander Shekhar and Chaitanya Sharma attended the meeting.

#Mandi #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu