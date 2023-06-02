CM: Rs 4.50 cr given for allowances to HRTC staffers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that the government had released Rs 4.50 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowances to the drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

He said for the past around three years, the HRTC drivers and conductors were not paid allowances, but the Congress government fulfilled its promises by releasing the funds for the purpose.

Sukhu said the representatives of various HRTC employees’ unions met him last month in connection with their demands, particularly the payment of overtime and night allowances.

“Keeping its promise, the government has released the funds to pay these allowances. Despite the financial challenges faced by the state government, it remains dedicated to the well-being of employees,” he said.