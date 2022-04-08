Himachal CM, AAP in war of words after Manish Sisodia claims Jai Ram Thakur on way out

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 7

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jai Ram Thakur today after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that the Chief Minister was on his way out.

AAP held a roadshow in Mandi, Thakur’s home turf, yesterday. It today targeted the Chief Minister as Sisodia tweeted that Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, would replace him for four months. “This is totally speculative and wrong. Moreover, will the BJP make a change by asking him (Sisodia). How does his party stand to be benefit from it (change of Chief Minister),” quipped Jai Ram Thakur when asked for his reaction.

To be replaced for four months: Delhi Dy CM Fearful of the growing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to remove its incompetent Chief Minister and bring in Anurag Thakur in his place for four months. —Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM Totally speculative & false, says Thakur

This is totally speculative and wrong. Moreover, will the BJP make a change by asking him (Sisodia). How does his party stand to be benefit from it (change of Chief Minister). — Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

“Fearful of the growing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to remove its incompetent Chief Minister and bring in Anurag Thakur in his place for four months,” said Sisodia in his tweet, which has gone viral on social media. He tweeted that the BJP could resort to any tactics but the people of Himachal had made up their mind to give one chance to the clean politics of Kejriwal.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, election in-charge of AAP for Himachal, said after Mandi, the party would now have a roadshow in Seraj, the home segment of the Chief Minister. AAP leaders had yesterday said that after former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s poll defeat, it was now Jai Ram Thakur’s turn to lose the election.

The Chief Minister said that he did not wish to join issue with Sisodia but the fact remains that the roadshow in Mandi was far below the expectation of AAP. “There was a gathering of merely 3,000 persons and so many people can normally be seen in markets. On the contrary, there were four times more people at my function in my Seraj Assembly segment and six times more gathering at the festival in Sundernagar,” he added.

He said tall claims that many prominent leaders would join AAP at the Mandi roadshow proved to be false.

