CM announces Rs 10,000 allowance for inmates of old-age homes, orphanages

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that an apparel allowance of Rs 10,000 per person would be provided every year to the inmates of old-age homes and orphanages, destitute women and deaf and dumb children.

Sukhu, during a visit to the old-age home at Basantpur in Shimla district, said, “A sum of Rs 5,000 will be provided for summer wear and Rs 5,000 for winter clothing. The state government will provide better clothing to the lesser privileged people of society.”

He interacted with the inmates of the old-age home and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. He directed the authorities concerned to celebrate major festivals with the inmates of old-age homes and destitute children and women to instil a sense of belonging in them.

Sukhu said that the government had also decided to provide Rs 500 as festive allowance to all inmates of orphanages, homes for destitute women and those living in old-age homes so that they could also celebrate festivals like other people.

Meanwhile, the CM was accorded a warm welcome at Dhami, Tikkar ghati, Mandri and Bagipul. The Vyapar Mandal Sunni also greeted him on his arrival.