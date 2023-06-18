CM: BJP politicising youth's murder for electoral gains

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

Accusing the BJP of politicising the murder of a Chamba youth, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the BJP of trying to exploit the situation for political gains, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Demand illogical All accused involved in the murder were arrested within 24 hours. Despite that, the BJP is insisting on an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency, which is totally illogical. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister

Talking to the media here, Sukhu said despite the police swiftly apprehending all accused, the BJP was creating a furore to draw political mileage. “All accused involved in the murder were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. Despite that, the BJP is insisting on an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is totally illogical,” he said.

He said the BJP, being the ruling party at the Centre, could easily launch an NIA probe on the basis of a phone call from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. However, it was exploiting the situation to make political gains with an eye on the Lok Sabha poll.

Despite the arrests of all those involved in the case, BJP’s Yuva Morcha set on fire the houses of the accused five days after the incident. “Despite my assurance that all persons involved in the murder case would be brought to book, the BJP is indulging in petty vote bank politics,” he said.