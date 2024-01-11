CM blaming Centre to cover up his govt’s failures: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was blaming the Central Government to cover up his government’s failure to fulfil the 10 guarantees made to people before the last Assembly elections.

He said that it was an old habit of the Congress to do politics on disasters. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal his second home and never says no to providing liberal assistance and help to the hill state as and when required,” he added. The Central Government had always stood firmly with the people of Himachal and had given every possible help, he added.

Anurag said that the Chief Minister’s recent statements regarding the Central Government and him for allegedly not helping the state in getting finances only reflected his frustration and disappointment. He added that at the time of the disaster, the Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister, took stock of the situation and ensured all necessary help.

He said, “If the Chief Minister has forgotten, I would like to remind him that during the disaster, I had collaborated with Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh thrice to arrange 16,206 houses for the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, 2,700-km roads will be built at a cost of Rs 2,373 crore. The Centre gave a total assistance of Rs 1,782 crore, including two installments of Rs 180 crore each and Rs 400 crore for road repair. On August 20, another Rs 200 crore was released and on December 12, the state was given Rs 633 crore.”

The Union Minister accused the Sukhu regime of indulging in favourtism and nepotism in disbursement of relief money. “With his own credibility at stake and seeing himself cornered, the Chief Minister is talking baselessly. We are engaged in serving the state with seriousness and dedication,” he added.

Anurag said the Central Government had deployed 13 teams of the NDRF along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment. “Paramilitary forces were deployed for facilitating the evacuation of stranded civilians, besides two IAF helicopters were pressed into rescue operations,” he added.

