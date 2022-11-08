CM carried forward central plans: Minister

Dharamsala, November 7
Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, addressing a press conference here today, said the Jai Ram government had carried forward the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.
The Union government started the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which people get free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. The Jai Ram government carried it forward by launching Him Care scheme under which residents get free medical care worth Rs 5 lakh, he said.
The Modi government launched Ujwala Yojana, under which women got free LPG cylinders. The state government supplemented it with a scheme under which 1.3 lakh women were given free gas stoves. This is a clear illustration of the double-engine government, he said.
The minister alleged that the Congress governments at the Centre had always been biased against the Himalayan states.
