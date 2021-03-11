Himachal CM congratulates ASP for National medal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today congratulated Additional Superintendent of Police Narvir Singh Rathore for being chosen for the ‘National Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ announced by the Ministry for Home Affairs, Government of India.

He said it was a reward for dedication and commitment towards the duty and hoped that other officers would emulate Rathore to excel in their fields.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla