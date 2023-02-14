CM congratulates police band

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated “Harmony of The Pines”, Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra, for being selected for performing at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards to be held in Mumbai on February 20.

“This is a matter of pride for the state that the police orchestra has performed at the national and international levels in such a short span of time,” he said.

A team of the Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra comprising IGP (Administration) DK Yadav, AIG (Headquarters) Kartikeyan Gokulchandran and Head Inspector of the band Vijay Kumar called on the CM here today and apprised him of the latest achievement.

The CM wished success to Harmony of The Pines in its future endeavours.