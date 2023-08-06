CM congratulates Rohru youth on winning shooting bronze

ANI

Shimla, August 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today congratulated Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu on winning the bronze medal in the 50-m shooting event in the World University Games in China recently.

Banshtu, along with his father Virender Singh, called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi on Saturday. The Chief Minister appreciated Banshtu for bringing laurels to the country through his feat.

“Heartiest congratulations to Surya PS Banshtu from Rohru tehsil of Shimla for his remarkable achievement at the World University Games in China. Winning bronze in the 3 Position (50 M) men’s event is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He has not only made Himachal proud but also inspired our youth. Kudos to his coach and father, Virender Singh Banshtu. Surya, your journey is an inspiration for all. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” Sukhu posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Banshtu had earlier won a bronze in the World Championship at Cairo (Egypt) in the same event and a silver medal in the Junior World Cup at Sulhe (Germany).

