CM: Congress ideology gave me a chance to rise to top post

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said it was the ideology of the Congress that had given a common worker like him the opportunity to rise to the top post.

He said, “I have risen from the post of a class representative of the college to become the president of the NSUI, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the HPCC.” He addressed IYC and NSUI activists at felicitation event organised to honour him in New Delhi today.

“All office-bearers and activists should carry the message and ideology of the Congress to the masses, who have realised that this is the party that will keep the nation united,” he added.

Sukhu added that the future belongs to the Congress and everyone should learn lessons from the past defeats and move forward. “It is the struggle of today which will help lay the foundation for a strong future of the Congress. It is only those who have the ability to struggle can overcome challenges,” he said.