 CM disburses Rs 11.31 cr relief to disaster-hit in Solan district : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • CM disburses Rs 11.31 cr relief to disaster-hit in Solan district

CM disburses Rs 11.31 cr relief to disaster-hit in Solan district

CM disburses Rs 11.31 cr relief to disaster-hit in Solan district

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu hands over a relief cheque to a disaster-hit family in Solan.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today disbursed over Rs 11.31 crore compensation to the disaster-affected families of Solan district under the Punarvas Yojana. The compensation included Rs 3 lakh each provided as first installment to 377 families, whose houses were completely damaged in the rain disaster.

He said that the government had so far provided Rs 42.53 crore compensation to the disaster-affected people of Solan district; 8,700 families were affected by the disaster in Solan district alone. He added that the compensation in case of a completely damaged house had been increased by over five times from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Sukhu said, “The state government is providing free electricity and water connections to the disaster-affected people. It is also providing cement at a subsidised rate of Rs 280 per bag. Besides, the compensation given in case of partially damaged kutcha and pucca houses has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.” He added that the Himachal Government had announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster-hit people.

He said that the government had introduced a resolution in the Assembly to declare the rain calamity as a national disaster but the BJP did not support it. “No special package has been received from the Central Government and the state government is doing its best with it limited resources to provide relief to the affected families,” he added.

Sukhu said that the Congress government had inherited a debt of about Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government. However, the government was effectively dealing with challenges with the cooperation of people, employees and officials.

He said the state government had adopted 4,000 orphans as ‘children of the state’. “Himachal was the first state government to enact a law for orphan children and started the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana. The government will take care of these children up to the age of 27 years under the scheme and also bear the expenses of their higher education to make them self-reliant,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government had already fulfilled three guarantees, including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and will fulfil the remaining in a phased manner. He added that the government had also fulfilled its promise of starting a Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme.

He presented certificates to 11 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana in Solan district. Under the Srinivas Ramanujan Digital Student Scheme, tablets were provided to 26 of total 641 meritorious students in the district.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the government was making every possible effort to ease the sufferings of the people affected by unprecedented heavy rainfall.




