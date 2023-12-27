CM distributes relief among disaster-hit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today distributed Rs 22.81 crore as relief to the disaster-affected people of Shimla district at Theog, near here.

The compensation includes Rs 3 lakh each to 395 affected families whose houses were completely damaged during monsoons. A sum of Rs 10.96 crore has been released to other 1,840 affected families, who too had suffered partial damage to their houses. Shimla district suffered the brunt of the disaster as 395 houses were completely damaged, while 458 kutcha houses suffered partial damage and 354 farmers lost their livestock.

Sukhu pointed that the Central Government hasn’t given any special relief package for the disaster-hit people of the state despite widespread devastation. “Despite no support from the Centre, the state government is doing its best to extend help to the disaster-affected families and has announced a Special Relief Package of 4,500 crore from its own budget,” said Sukhu. The state government is also providing free electricity and water connections, and cement at government rates for house construction to the affected families, he added.

The CM said when the proposal to declare the monsoons a national disaster came up for discussion in the Assembly, not even a single BJP MLA came forward to support it though it was in the interest of the state. “However, the state government is committed to provide help to the affected families for which we even amended the rules in favour of poor people,” remarked the CM.

The CM said the government was committed towards the welfare of the horticulturists and to ensure that orchardists earn maximum profit, apples would only be sold in 20 kg universal cartons from the next year.

