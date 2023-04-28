CM, Dy CM condemn killing of 10 jawans

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have condemned the killing of 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard in a Naxalite attack at Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

Sukhu said that the attack was a cowardly act and the supreme sacrifice made by the jawans for the country would always be remembered.