CM, Dy CM mourn demise of Bali's mother

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the demise of Kiran Bali, mother of Nagrota MLA RS Bali and wife of GS Bali.

Kiran had suffered cardiac arrest at her residence in Kangra town two days ago. She was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, where she breathed her last today. She would be cremated at the Chamunda Devi temple crematorium tomorrow. Her son is the Chairman of the HP Tourism Development Corporation.