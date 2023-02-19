CM, Dy CM mourn demise of Bali's mother

Dharamsala, February 18
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the demise of Kiran Bali, mother of Nagrota MLA RS Bali and wife of GS Bali.
Kiran had suffered cardiac arrest at her residence in Kangra town two days ago. She was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, where she breathed her last today. She would be cremated at the Chamunda Devi temple crematorium tomorrow. Her son is the Chairman of the HP Tourism Development Corporation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’
Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...