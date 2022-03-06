CM: Efforts on to bring back 149 still in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state governemnt was in regular touch with the Central Government to ensure the safe return of the remaining 149 Himachalis still stranded in Ukraine.

Thakur said in the Vidhan Sabha that 309 persons belonging to Himachal had returned home safely. “It is a matter of grave concern that 149 people belonging to the state are still stranded in Ukraine. We are in touch with the families of those still stuck there and the Central Government is making efforts to ensure their early and safe return,” he informed the House.

He said, “There is no doubt that the situation in Ukraine is worrisome and I share the concern of the affected families. The Centre is making best efforts and has increased the number of flights to bring back Indians, who have managed to cross Ukrainian border and reach its neighbouring countries Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.”

The situation in Kharkiv and Sumi was most worrisome, as people there had no food and medicines, he added. Asha Kumari urged the CM to take up with Russia the issue of providing a safe passage to the stranded Indians. —