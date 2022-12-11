CM-elect, his deputy both from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 10

Political compulsion and the arduous task of forging a consensus on the name of Chief Minister compelled the Congress high command to appoint a Deputy Chief Minister in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.

It was because of the void left due to the demise of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh that the Congress high command was struggling to finalise the name of Chief Minister. The Congress high command had avoided declaring a chief ministerial face in the run up to the Assembly elections and propounded the concept of collective leadership. It decided to have a Deputy Chief Minister to avert discontent or split.

Besides, the elected MLAs from Kangra, too, had pleaded for the top post to be given to an MLA from the district. Their argument was that the Congress had won 10 of the 15 Assembly seats in Kangra, the biggest and politically most significant district.

It was part of the strategy of collective leadership that Pratibha Singh was appointed HPCC president, Mukesh Agnihotri CLP Leader and Sukhu as the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee ahead of the Assembly elections. As such a bitter tussle for the chief ministership was not a surprise development for most of the people.

The party high command and the central observers ignored Pratibha’s claim that Virbhadra Singh’s legacy and family could not be overlooked. Initially, there was speculation that there would be two Deputy Chief Ministers – Mukesh Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh — but the party high command finally agreed on having one. Vikramaditya is likely to be accommodated as a Cabinet minister.

Both Sukhu and Agnihotri belong to the Hamirpur Lok Sabha segment. Their appointment as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister shows the tight ropewalk that the Congress has to do to pave the way for the smooth formation of government. Normally, it is regional balance that goes into deciding the names for the two top posts, which this time has been ignored.

