CM: Experts to study reasons for disaster

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said considering the colossal damage being caused by the current monsoons, the state government will seek help of experts to examine the reasons for cloudburst and landslides.

“During this monsoon there has been the highest number of landslides in the last 50 years so we need to look into the reasons behind this trail of destruction,” said Sukhu after visiting the disaster sites at Shiv temple and at Mamlig in Solan.

The government has cancelled all cultural programmes to be held at the Independence Day functions tomorrow. “Keeping in view the unprecedented damage to life and property due to heavy rains, landslides, cloudbursts and floods in the state, the state government has decided that cultural programme will not be organised during Independence Day celebrations in the state. This year’s Independence Day function will be only ceremonial,” said Sukhu.

Sukhu visited the Shiv temple at Summer Hill and monitored the rescue operation. He also visited the landslide site at Phagli and later visited Indira Gandhi Medical College to enquire about the well-being of the persons injured in various incidents. He wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

He also appealed to people to stay safe in their houses and not venture out. “In the last 48 hours, heavy rains have caused large-scale devastation, throwing life out of gear and claiming many lives. I urge people to stay at home and not venture out as rains have triggered landslides. A decision to close all schools, colleges and educational institutions had been taken last night,” the CM said.

“Everyone should stay safe and in case of fear of a landslide, houses should be vacated immediately. Government officials have been asked to provide shelter to people whose houses have become unsafe in shelter homes,” he said.

Sukhu to unfurl Tricolour at Shimla

In view of the heavy rains, the CM will unfurl the Tricolor at Shimla instead of Manali as scheduled earlier. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who visited the mishap site at Shiv temple, has cancelled the At Home to be held on Tuesday

The Kinnaur district administration has postponed the Kinner Kailash Yatra for the second time this monsoon

