CM files nomination from Seraj

Tribune News Service

Mandi/shimla, October 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur filed his nomination papers from the Seraj Vidhan Sabha seat at the SDM office at Thunag today. He was accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and party affairs co-incharge Devinder Rana.

Before filing the nomination papers, Thakur addressed a rally at Kuthah in Seraj in Mandi district. He urged people to support him in the election and ensure his victory by a big marging.

Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) Seraj

Assets Rs 3.59 cr

Movable: Rs 1,79 cr

Immoveable: Rs 1,79 cr

He recalled how he began his political career and said, “When I fought the first Assembly elections in 1993, I did not have polling booth agents at many places. But with the passage of time, people connected with the party and I won the elections in 1998. Since then I have continuously won elections in 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017. With your support, I also became Chief Minister.”

Kashyap said that the BJP had started its victory campaign from the Seraj Assembly constituency from where the Chief Minister had filed his nomination papers. “The BJP is confident of the success of its ‘Mission Repeat’. Efforts will be made to pacify rebels. Candidates on the remaining six seats in the state will be declared in a day or two,” he added.

Besides the Chief Minister, others who filed nomination were Congress candidates Prakash Chaudhary from Balh (SC) seat in Mandi and Rajesh Dharmani from Ghumarwin and BJP candidate Inder Singh Gandhi from Balh.