CM flags off 10 hi-tech fire tenders

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 10 hi-tech fire tenders here today. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said these vehicles are equipped with foam-making machines, enabling them to tackle ordinary and oil fires effectively.

“With this addition, the number of fire-fighting vehicles in the state has now reached 230,” he added.

Sukhu said to further bolster the fire services across the state, the government has allocated Rs 1.60 crore for the purchase of additional fire equipment.

Also, an amount of Rs 9.80 crore has been earmarked for the construction of office buildings and residential facilities for the fire stations, providing the personnel with modern amenities and to create conducive work environment.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of three new fire sub-stations at Kaza (Lahaul-Spiti), Killar (Chamba district) and Nadaun (Hamirpur district).

Additionally, a new fire ‘chowki’ will be opened at Dehan in the Shimla district.

