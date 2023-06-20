CM flags off 20 e-buses in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 20 electric buses here today, increasing their total number in the city from 50 to 70.

He said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was at present operating 90 e-buses (17 in Kullu, five in Mandi, three in Bilaspur and 50 in the Dhalli depot of Shimla district). Besides, 15 e-buses were added to the HRTC fleet in Dharamsala recently.

The Chief Minister said that the operational cost of these e-buses was around Rs 25 per kilometre, which is much less than the operational cost of diesel buses. “By promoting e-mobility, carbon emissions will be reduced, contributing to environmental preservation,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The HRTC has issued a tender for 75 type-I e-buses to be used in Shimla local and Nadaun (Hamirpur) and technical specifications have been finalised for 225 type-II e-buses to replace the existing diesel buses.”

He said, “The state government will replace 1,500 HRTC buses with electric ones in a phased manner and set up necessary infrastructure. Furthermore, these e-buses will also ply on the tourist circuit as well.”

Sukhu said that the government was aiming to transform Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by March 31, 2026, for which various measures were announced in the maiden Budget of the present government.

After flagging off the buses, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and others travelled in one of these from the Chaura Maidan to the Secretariat.