CM flags off 29 police vehicles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off 29 vehicles of the Police Department from Oak Over here today. He also launched 40 laser speed meter cameras, 124 body worn cameras and 129 light batons. He said that both kinds of cameras and the light batons had been purchased for Rs 2.37 crore, while the vehicles had been bought for Rs 2.52 crore.

Thakur said that the government was making efforts to maintain law and order in the state. Modern equipment and facilities along with world class technology were being provided to the Police Department. He said that Himachal Police personnel had gained countrywide recognition for their talents and abilities.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said the laser speed meter cameras would help in better traffic management and reduce accidents. The body worn cameras would bring transparency and efficiency in the working of police personnel posted on traffic management duty. —