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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM focused on protecting his government than addressing public concerns: Jai Ram

CM focused on protecting his government than addressing public concerns: Jai Ram

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses a BJP former employees’ cell conference in Mandi on Saturday.
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the state government of failing on the fronts of development and governance. He alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was more focused on protecting his government than addressing public concerns. Thakur, while addressing a BJP former employees’ cell conference at Sundernagar in Mandi district, claimed that the condition of roads in the state had deteriorated, development had slowed and employees, pensioners and unemployed youth were being forced to hold protests for their legitimate demands.

He said that the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had raised serious concerns over the state’s financial management. He added that he and his team were examining the report and would place the facts and evidence before the public after completing a detailed study.

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Thakur criticised the government over the poor condition of roads in Himachal Pradesh. He alleged that potholes, missing parapets and inadequate safety measures on roads were posing risks to commuters. He claimed that the previous BJP government had constructed and upgraded around 4,700 km of roads.

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On employees and pensioners, Thakur alleged that pending pensionary benefits and medical bills were causing hardships. He highlighted the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission during the previous BJP government and claimed that financial relief was also provided to the employees and the pensioners.

The former Chief Minister accused the Congress government of political vendetta and said that people were dissatisfied with its policies. He claimed that the BJP would return to power with full majority and pledged to address the concerns of the employees, pensioners and the youth on priority.

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