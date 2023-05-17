CM: For better share in power projects, govt mulls new policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is contemplating a new energy policy, which will provide Himachal a greater share in various under-construction hydroelectric power projects. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department here late last evening.

Sukhu said, “Efforts will be made to increase the state’s share in those projects that have recovered their cost. For this, correspondence will be initiated with the Central Government and public sector undertakings (PSUs).”

He said that hydroelectric projects, which had failed to start construction work despite taking one-time amnesty, should be cancelled immediately and an advertisement be published. “We want to make it clear that power generation is the main source of income for the state government,” he added.

Sukhu directed the Energy Department to issue notices to Central PSUs for not signing pre-implementation and implementation agreements for hydroelectric power projects. Besides, he also ordered the officials concerned to simplify the process for NOCs for the construction of hydropower projects.

He said that for all upcoming hydroelectric power projects, land would be given on lease for 40 years, as per the policy of the government. “As per the new policy, the provision of deferment of free power royalty will be completely abolished by doing away with the relaxation given earlier,” he added.

Sukhu said that there would be a provision for the payment of a 15 per cent share to the state government for the first 12 years, 20 per cent for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years instead of the present system of 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 30 per cent.

He said that 172 hydropower projects with a capacity of 11,149.50 MW had been commissioned in the state while 58 projects of 2,454 MW capacity were under construction. The Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction of solar power projects.