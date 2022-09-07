CM gives Rs 2 lakh to patient

Shimla, September 6
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund for the treatment of a patient suffering from muscular dystrophy, officials said.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive loss of muscle. Arun Soni is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh.
