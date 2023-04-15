CM, Governor pay tribute to Ambedkar

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Solan, April 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid floral tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Ambedkar Chowk here today. He said that Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution of India and had contributed to promoting social harmony and equality.

He said, “Ambedkar saw education as a potent tool to empower citizens and build an egalitarian society. He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of backward sections of society and the poor.” Sukhu also released a calendar of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Welfare Society.

In Solan, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Ambedkar was not only the architect of the Indian Constitution but also a propagator of social justice and equality and betterment of the downtrodden.

He said, “Ambedkar’s message of equality is more relevant today.” He presided over a function organised by the Samajik Dalit Peedit Utthan Sansthan on the occasion of Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary here.

He said, “Besides being the architect of the Constitution, Ambedkar worked seamlessly for ensuring social justice. He dedicated his life for the betterment of the poor.”

He honoured persons, who were doing exceptional work in their fields, including Krishan Lal Sehgal, Kulrakesh Pant, Dr Yograj, Twinkle Sharma and Lagan Singh.

Earlier, Virendra Kashyap, former MP and founder president of the Samajik Dalit Peedit Utthan Sansthan, honoured the Governor. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS of Parmar University of Horticulture, also spoke on the occasion.