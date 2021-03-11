Himachal CM, Governor pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by garlanding his statue at The Ridge here on the occasion of his death anniversary today.

Thakur, while interacting with mediapersons, later said that Vajpayee had special love for the state and its people. He said that Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was a great orator, outstanding parliamentarian and an extraordinary statesman. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that Vajpayee was a statesman, who followed his principles at every position he held. He always believed in politics based on high values. “The nation will always remember Vajpayee for his services and valuable contributions,” he added.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla