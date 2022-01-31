CM hails Himachal Pradesh police for bagging national award

Shimla, January 30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh Police and DGP Sanjay Kundu on getting the national award for ‘Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems’ (CCTNS) under the hilly states category for the second year in a row. The award is conferred by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The HP Police first got the silver trophy in 2020. The trophy for 2021 was awarded by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.
The Chief Minister said the CCTNS was the backbone of the police station working and essential for crime control. The police had not only ensured optimum use of the latest technology in controlling and tracking crime but also initiated various people-friendly schemes for effective policing.
He also congratulated Tech Mahindra firm for playing an effective role as the system integrator in the project. —
