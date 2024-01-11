CM hands over land papers to orphaned Bilaspur girl

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today handed over the documents of land ownership to Nakshtara Sharma under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana for the construction of a house. Orphan children are provided land for house construction under the scheme.

Sukhu provided the documents of three biswas in the name of Nakshtara from Bilaspur under the yojana for the construction of a house. She is at present residing in a working women hostel at Bilaspur. Earlier, the Chief Minister had provided Rs 2 lakh to her for a start-up venture under the yojana and she in-turn provided employment to three women.

Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the documentation process had been completed to provide funds to Nakshtara for the construction of a house under the scheme. He added that the names of 128 children, aged between 18 and 27 years, had been registered in Bilaspur district and they were being provided various benefits of the scheme.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu