CM hands over land papers to orphaned Bilaspur girl

Shimla, January 10
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today handed over the documents of land ownership to Nakshtara Sharma under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana for the construction of a house. Orphan children are provided land for house construction under the scheme.
Sukhu provided the documents of three biswas in the name of Nakshtara from Bilaspur under the yojana for the construction of a house. She is at present residing in a working women hostel at Bilaspur. Earlier, the Chief Minister had provided Rs 2 lakh to her for a start-up venture under the yojana and she in-turn provided employment to three women.
Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the documentation process had been completed to provide funds to Nakshtara for the construction of a house under the scheme. He added that the names of 128 children, aged between 18 and 27 years, had been registered in Bilaspur district and they were being provided various benefits of the scheme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...