CM has given consent to Rs 500 cr ring road project in Una: Ex-MLA

Una, February 18
Former Congress MLA from Una Satpal Raizada said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given consent to the construction of a ring road around the city to ease traffic congestion.
In a press note issued here today, Raizada said a Congress delegation had met the Chief Minister in Shimla recently and apprised him of the traffic problem in the city due to the absence of a bypass. He said two bypasses had been planned.
“The estimated cost of the project will be around Rs 500 crore, to which the CM has agreed to provide state funding,” Raizada added.
The Congress leader said one road would be constructed at Rakkar Colony on the Chandigarh-Una highway, about 3 km from the city. “This road will pass through Madanpur, Dangoli, Kotla Khurd, Dangehra and Takka villages, joining Una to Dharamsala and Hoshiarpur roads at the Jhalera intersection,” he added.
Raizada further said the second road would also start at Rakkar but in the opposite direction, passing through Kuthar Khurd, Rampur, Lalsingi and Ghaluwal villages and joining Una to Hoshiarpur road at Ghaluwal and extending it further to the Jhalera intersection to link with the Una-Dharamsala highway.
He said a ring road for the city was his dream project.
Raizada, however, contradicted BJP MLA Satpal Satti’s remarks that the Congress government was victimising employees by ordering large-scale transfers. He said promotions and transfers were routine matters. “The BJP should remember the mafias — drugs, liquor, transfer, mining and forest — that prevailed during the past five years,” he added.
