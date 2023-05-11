CM: Highest in North India, 2.2% cancer rate in Himachal Pradesh worrisome

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that that the cancer prevalence rate in Himachal was 2.2 per cent against the national average of 0.6 per cent, which was very worrisome. He added that his government would make efforts to provide best cancer treatment facilities as around 8,500 cases were detected in the state every year.

Sukhu today held a meeting with prominent oncologist Dr GK Rath, Prof Emeritus, Department of Radiation and Oncology and Head of the National Cancer Institute, (NCI), AIIMS, New Delhi.

He said, “Cancer cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Himachal Pradesh and are the highest in North India. Detailed discussions were held at the meeting regarding strengthening cancer treatment facilities and the overall health infrastructure in the state.” He added that many cancer cases go undetected in remote areas of the state.

He said, “It is my priority to provide the best health facilities in every nook and corner of the state. My government is also exploring the possibility of setting up a Central Government-funded National Cancer Institute at Hamirpur.”

He stressed the need to create awareness amongst people about this fatal disease by holding programmes and workshops in collaboration with the NCI. He also underlined the need for more screening for the detection of the disease so that proper treatment could be provided to the patient at an early stage.

Sukhu said that discussions were also held about the possibility of starting a pilot project for the vaccination of adolescent girls in this regard to have a healthy future population.

Dr Rath told Sukhu that 50 per cent of cancer cases were curable and also briefed him about the latest cancer treatment technologies.

