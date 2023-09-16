CM, his family donate Rs 51L to relief fund

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today donated Rs 51 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh to extend a helping hand to the disaster-affected people of the state.

The Chief Minister and his wife Kamlesh Thakur presented a cheque for Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at Oak Over here. The donation includes money from his own savings and that of his wife and two daughters.

Sukhu had earlier donated his one-year salary and contributed Rs 11 lakh towards the State Relief Fund during the Covid pandemic. “I can understand the pain of people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 260 precious lives were lost and many people were rendered homeless,” he said. Every section of society had voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund and even children had donated money from their piggy banks to help those in distress, he added.

Sukhu exhorted people to donate liberally in this hour of crisis so that maximum possible help could be extended to those who had lost their loved ones, houses and belongings. “There are so many instances of elderly people and retirees donating their pension. The state government employees, too, have contributed generously from their salaries towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh,” he said.

