CM hits campaign trail, relives past as Shimla councillor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the field today to campaign for the party candidates for the Shimla MC elections on May 2. In a whirlwind tour, the Chief Minister visited seven wards, holding ‘nukkad sabhas’ in each ward. He started from Lower Bazaar ward shortly after noon and then visited Ram Bazar, Summer Hill, Bharari, Kuftadhar, Kaithu and Annadale wards.

Addressing the gathering in these wards, Sukhu stressed on the fact that he had been a two-time councillor in the Shimla Municipal Corporation and hence was aware of the issues people had. “I have lived all my life in Shimla. I did my schooling and higher education in the city and started my political journey here. So I am aware of the problems the people are facing and I also know how to resolve them,” he said while addressing the gathering in Lower Bazaar ward.

He also stressed on the fact that it would help to have a Congress councillor at a time when there’s the Congress government and a Congress MLA from Shimla Urban. Even as Sukhu spoke about the local issues and his connect with the city and its people, he also highlighted the major decisions his government had taken in four months of its existence. “In four months we have taken several decisions to strength the financial health of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also did not hold back from attacking the BJP for trying to “mislead” people. “The BJP has promised to give 40,000 litre water free to the city residents. I want to ask them why they did not give it when they were in power in the state as well as the MC. How will they give free water while sitting in the opposition?” the Chief Minister asked.

With the Chief Minister taking the field himself, the Congress campaign is likely to gather momentum over the next couple of days.