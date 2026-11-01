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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM honours 419 sportspersons, presents Rs 17.85 cr awards; launches Khelo Himachal website

CM honours 419 sportspersons, presents Rs 17.85 cr awards; launches Khelo Himachal website

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a state-level function to honour outstanding sportspersons with Him Ratna-2026 Awards for their performance in Shimla on Saturday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday handed over cheques amounting Rs 17.85 crore to 419 outstanding sportspersons of the state during Him Ratna-2026 for their outstanding performances in national and international sports competitions.

Of the awardees, 51 were honoured for their achievements in international competitions, while 368 sportspersons were felicitated for their outstanding performances at the national level. Cheques totalling Rs 13.55 crore were presented to sportspersons excelling at the international level and Rs 4.30 crore to players performing exceptionally well at the national level.

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The Chief Minister presented a cheque for Rs 2.5 crore to athlete Sawan Barwal, who had won a silver medal in the men’s marathon in the Asian Games-2026 held in Japan. Athlete Seema Kumari was also presented with a cheque for Rs 1.50 crore for winning a bronze medal in the 10,000-metre race. Four players from Himachal Pradesh, namely Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawana Thakur, who were part of the Indian women kabaddi team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games, were also awarded a cheque for Rs 1 crore each. The Chief Minister also presented a cheque for Rs 1 crore to state cricketer Renuka Thakur.

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Sukhu congratulated all medal winners and said that their success was the result of years of hard work, guidance of their coaches and sacrifices made by their parents. He added that the state government would launch the Khelo Himachal Campaign in Dharamsala from November 20 to make young people aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse, particularly chitta.

“Cricket, volleyball and kabaddi competitions will be organised as part of the campaign. Young men and women between 15 and 30 years of age will be eligible to participate. The competitions will be held at sub-divisional, district and state levels. At the state level, the winning team will receive Rs 21 lakh, runner-up Rs 15 lakh while second runner-up will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. At the district level, the teams getting the first, second and third places will receive Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively,” he added.

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Sukhu also launched the official website of the Khelo Himachal Campaign and unveiled its mascot.

Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said that it was a proud day in the sporting history of Himachal Pradesh as the government was honouring sportspersons who had brought laurels to the state through their achievements at the national and international levels.

He said that the state government was committed to developing a strong sports infrastructure so that talented players could get better opportunities to succeed.

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