Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur honours sports winners

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the National Health Fest for Divyangjan at Sundernagar in Mandi district today. He awarded the winners of the Special Olympics and announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh to the Special Olympic Association.

“To keep persons with disabilities physically and mentally healthy, their participation in sports is being encouraged. In Himachal Pradesh, Rs 75,000 was being given to the gold medalists of the Special Olympic, Rs 50,000 to the silver medalist, Rs 20,000 to the bronze medalist and Rs 10,000 to other participants,” he added.

“A scholarship of Rs 625 to Rs 5,000 per month is being given to special students without any income criteria from Class I to the university level,” he added.

The CM awarded winners of the world, winter and summer games in Special Olympics India of Sahyog Special School, Sundernagar, including two-time bronze medalist in snow gold Jagdish, two-time silver medalist Shubham Singh in Alpine skiing, Chirag Thakur a silver medalist in basketball, Rahul for finishing fifth in football and Parth Malhotra for participating in snow shoeing.

Earlier, he inaugurated a multipurpose building of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department at Raingaloo in Gram Panchayat Sharan of Seraj.

