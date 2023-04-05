Himachal CM hosts lunch for Balika Ashram kids

Shimla, April 4
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today hosted a lunch in the Vidhan Sabha complex for 69 girls from the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi here.
The Chief Minister had specially invited the girls, including 16 orphans, to watch the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha. The children witnessed the Assembly proceedings for the first time and also had a meal with him.
Sukhu, while interacting with the children, highlighted the government’s initiatives for their welfare such as the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Kosh and initiatives to be taken for their higher studies and educational tours out of the state.
Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi were also present on the occasion.
