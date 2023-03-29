CM: House panel to look into infringement of MLAs' powers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that a Vidhan Sabha committee would be constituted soon to examine the issue of infringement of the powers of the executive, legislature and the media. He was replying to a Point of Order raised by Bilaspur Sadar MLA Trilok Jamwal.

Two BJP legislators to be members The committee will be notified shortly and BJP legislators Vipin Parmar (Sullah) and Anil Sharma (Mandi Sadar) will be included in it. — Harshwardhan Chauhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The Chief Minister said that guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the committee were being prepared. “Legal aspects have to be examined and now we are in the process of preparing its SOPs, which will be laid in the House,” he told the members. Senior legislators would be the members of the committee.

Jamwal said that the issue of upholding the dignity of the office of an MLA had been discussed at length in the Vidhan Sabha but a committee to look into it had not been constituted. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that there was no clarity whether the committee had been constituted or not as the Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan were giving conflicting statements.

Chauhan, while responding to the Point of Order, said that the committee would be notified shortly and BJP legislators Vipin Parmar (Sullah) and Anil Sharma (Mandi Sadar) would be included in it.

The Vidhan Sabha had last week deliberated on the issue of dilution of the dignity and protocol associated with the office of an MLA. Legislators, cutting across party lines, had demanded that the House should look into the issue as despite being lawmakers, their own office had become vulnerable to attacks from all sections of society.