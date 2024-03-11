Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu humiliated us, allege nine rebel MLAs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Six disqualified Congress MLAs and three Independent MLAs today blamed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the political impasse in the state.

In a joint statement, the MLAs alleged that the Chief Minister had been humiliating them while giving a free run to his “friends” in the government.

They alleged that Sukhu rewarded people who opposed them during the elections and was behaving like a dictator. They asked the Chief Minister to inform people about the contribution of his “friends” in the formation of the government, and how much money was being spent on them from the public exchequer.

They said “On one hand, the CM is publically approaching us for a compromise and on the other hand he’s comparing us to snakes and sheep.” They said that Sukhu should tell the public as to why a person, who had been fighting against the interests of the state, was being sent to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal.

