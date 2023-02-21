Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 3 cr crime response centre in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated ‘Vyomnetra’, an Integrated Surveillance and Crime Response Centre, established at a cost of Rs 3 crore, at the old Police Lines here today. It would help in expediting response time in case of a disaster with better communication and surveillance techniques.

The Chief Minister said, “Around 250 cameras are installed in the city as part of this high-tech system for monitoring all entry and exit points. ‘Vyomnetra’ will be helpful in checking theft cases and controlling crime by keeping tabs on suspects.” He added, “The system has been integrated with the intelligent traffic management network set up in Sundernagar with the help of a cloud-based technology. Now, traffic can be monitored from Mandi. ‘Vyomnetra’ will also be linked with surveillance and other technologies through drones.”

Sukhu said, “This control centre will be helpful in streamlining traffic and facilitating a quick response during mishaps or disasters.”

The Chief Minister said that a disaster management and landslide detection system developed by the IIT, Mandi, had also been integrated with this crime response centre. It could help in reducing loss of life and property and road blockade due to landslides.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, Congress leaders Sohan Lal Thakur, Champa Thakur and Pawan Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, DIG Madhusudan Sharma and SP Shalini Agnihotri were also present on the occasion.