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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM inaugurates adventure sports in Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi, sub tehsil office in Una's Bangana

CM inaugurates adventure sports in Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi, sub tehsil office in Una's Bangana

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurates adventure water sports activities at the Kol Dam reservoir in Aehan, Mandi district, from Shimla on Saturday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday virtually inaugurated from Shimla adventure water sports activities at the Kol Dam reservoir at Aehan in Mandi district. He said that the expansion of these activities across the around 35-km stretch of the reservoir from Aehan to Tattapani would offer tourists an exciting experience while creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth and strengthening the regional economy.

Sukhu said that recognising the natural beauty of the Kol Dam reservoir and its immense tourism potential, the government had decided to expand adventure water sports activities in the area. Under the initiative, tourists would be able to enjoy a range of attractions, including speedboats, jet skis, banana boat rides, bumper rides and a mini cruise boat with a capacity of 20 passengers. These activities would allow visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of the reservoir while experiencing thrilling water-based adventures.

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The Chief Minister said that the state government was making continuous efforts to promote tourism in the state, with water sports having an important role to play in this endeavour. “The tourism sector provides employment and self-employment opportunities to lakhs of families and also contributes to revenue generation in the state. The government has already introduced similar activities in Bilaspur,” he added.

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The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated a new sub tehsil office complex constructed at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore at Bihru village in Bangana subdivision of Una district.

Sukhu congratulated the people of the sub tehsil and said that the new facility would facilitate people in getting their revenue-related works done quickly and near their homes. He added that Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was continuously working for the betterment and development of the Assembly segment and the new sub tehsil office complex had been constructed due to his efforts and commitment.

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Sukhu said that the state government had also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of a major bridge to connect Matiana village to the sub-divisional headquarters at Bangana. Besides, the work to lay the Tukral-Panga drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 15 crore was also in progress, he added. The scheme would be dedicated to the public by the end of the calendar year.

The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment of the government towards strengthening the road network in the Kutlehar Assembly segment. He said that Rs 13 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of the Hatli-Talpi road, Rs 12 crore for strengthening the Bangana-Shantala road, while the Lathiani-Kodhara link road would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 8.36 crore.

The MLA thanked the Chief Minister for allocating funds for various developmental works in the segment, particularly for providing Rs 46 crore for various developmental works in the Mandli area and Rs 36 crore for the Lathiani area. He assured the people of the constituency that there would be no dearth of funds for developmental activities

The MLA said that street solar lights, a gym for youths and a park for senior citizens would be provided for in every gram panchayat of the Assembly segment. Besides, he added, every panchayat office building would have solar power and a reading room for the youths. He claimed that 300 kanals of government land had been identified for the development of an industrial area in Kutlehar.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, SP Sachin Hiremath, Bangana SDM Sonu Goyal and other officers were also present during the virtual inauguration of the sub tehsil.

Caption: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurates the new office building of a sub tehsil at Bihru village in Bangana subdivision of Una district on Saturday.

Caption: The new office complex of Bihru sub tehsil in Bangana subdivision of Una district.

Caption: Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma and district officers at Bihru during the virtual inauguration of the sub tehsil office on Saturday. Photos: Rajesh Sharma

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