CM inaugurates Ban Ganga Ghat

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated a newly constructed ghat on Ban Ganga river in Kangra. He commenced the evening aarti performed with Vedic chants on the lines of the ceremony held in Haridwar. The daily aarti is expected to become a major attraction for the thousands of devotees who visit the site.

On this occasion, Sukhu said the project built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore had received significant support from the Captain Shailesh Riyalch Foundation. The foundation had contributed around Rs 1.5 crore, while the Kangra district administration provided nearly Rs 70 lakh for the project.

Captain Shailesh hailed from the Ambari area of Nagrota Bagwan and was martyred 25 years ago and the foundation was established in his memory. The foundation had played a vital role in the development of the ghat.

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh is known as Dev Bhoomi and Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra is a major centre of faith for thousands of devotees from across the country. As many worshippers take a holy dip at the ghat, it has been developed keeping their convenience in mind. It would also provide an organised and safe place for bathing and performing rituals.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy, Suresh Kumar and Kamlesh Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Ashok Rattan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.