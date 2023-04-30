CM inaugurates judicial conference

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 29

The use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this today while inaugurating the North Zone-II Regional Conference on ‘Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology’ here today.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for viewing technology as an ally in bringing change and strengthening the judicial system. The functioning of the judiciary had accelerated with the inclusion of modern technology. Virtual hearings proved to be a boon during the Covid pandemic, saving both time and money, he added.

The two-day conference is being attended by around 160 Judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and Subordinate Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The High Court of Himachal Pradesh is organising the conference in collaboration with the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

Justice Aniruddha Bose, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said a whole lot of new statutes and trends were coming up in the contemporary times. “There are several new technologies with which we are getting acclimatized,” added the SC judge.

Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge, Supreme Court, said Judges must rise to the occasion as they were the strongest wing of the democracy.