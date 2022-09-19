Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stone of Rs 90-cr works in Mandi

Mandi, September 18
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 33 development projects worth around Rs 90 crore at Karsog in Mandi district.
Addressing a largely attended public meeting at Karsog as part of the ‘Pragtisheel Himachal Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme, the CM announced the opening of Degree College at Pangna and starting MA History and MSc classes at Degree College, Karsog. He also announced the opening of Ayurvedic Health Centre at Dhar, upgrade of Veterinary Dispensary, Tattapani, to Veterinary Hospital, opening of sub-tehsil at Ashla, opening of health sub centres at Shansh and Pokhi and the construction of Forest Inspection Hut at Khanayol Bagra.
“Targeting the Congress, the CM said it was passing through a difficult phase. On the one hand, it was organising a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, on the other hand, the Congress MLAs of Goa and senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himachal Congress Working president Pawan Kajal and sitting MLA Lakhvinder Rana have launched ‘Congress Chodo’ campaign. Now, a senior Congress leader of the state, Ram Lal Thakur, has resigned as senior vice-president of the party accusing the Congress leadership of nepotism and self-projection, he said.
