CM inaugurates, lays stone of Rs 95 cr works

Mandi, October 7
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 development projects worth more than Rs 95 crore at Khyod in the Nachan Assembly constituency and Bhangrotu in the Balh constituency of Mandi district.
At Khyod, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Nihandigali to Jhungi road built at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore, building of Sardar Patel University campus at Basa (Rs 14.82 crore), science lab building at Syanj (Rs 1.70 crore), building of GSSS, Tarour, (Rs 37 lakh), bridges over Juni khad at Syanj (Rs 1.94 crore) and Behari (Rs 1.38 crore), Panchayat Bhawan at Seri (Rs 20 lakh), Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan (Rs 1 crore), Development Block building at Gohar (Rs 3.50 crore) and an upgraded 100-bed Civil Hospital at Gohar.
At Bhangrotu, the Chief Minister inaugurated a cancer OPD building constructed at a cost of Rs 19 crore, Drug Resistant TB Centre in Medical College and Hospital at Ner Chowk (Rs 46 lakh), mini secretariat building at Ner Chowk (Rs 17.81 crore), bridge over Suketi khad at Lassi Ka Padhar (Rs 7.87 crore) and a lift water supply scheme for Dhangu and Ner (Rs 2.21 crore).
