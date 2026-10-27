CM inaugurates one-of-a-kind NCC hangar at Bhuntar airport

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an NCC hangar, constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu district on Monday. It marked a historic milestone for the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the state. The establishment of this facility is an important step towards providing better aviation training opportunities to the youth of the state.

During the inauguration ceremony, the aircraft received a grand welcome with a water cannon salute as it headed towards the hangar. On the occasion, NCC cadets showcased static and flyable aircraft models, along with drones designed and developed by them. These demonstrations highlighted the cadets’ technical skills, creativity and growing interest in the field of aviation.

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The Chief Minister said that the new NCC hangar would play a significant role in strengthening aviation training infrastructure in the region. “The facility will provide Air NCC cadets with better opportunities to gain practical knowledge of aviation, receive simulator-based training and develop their flying skills,” he added.

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He said that the facility would be instrumental in helping the youth of the state develop into skilled pilots, responsible citizens and individuals with strong leadership qualities.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the Air NCC cadets saying that the state government wanted to see the youth of the state make progress in the aviation sector. The activation of the NCC flying node and training activities at the Bhuntar airport would inspire young people from the state’s mountainous regions to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation.

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This is one-of-a-kind dedicated facility to be established in Kullu since the inception of Air NCC in Himachal Pradesh in 1972. The facility has been made possible by overcoming decades of infrastructure constraints, administrative complexities and various operational challenges. It will help bring aviation training opportunities closer to the youth, particularly those from remote and rural areas of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome on arrival at the Bhuntar airport. Local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, NCC Group Commander of Shimla Group Headquarters Brig Harpreet Singh and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.