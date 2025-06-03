DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM inaugurates police post, lays stone of fire station in Jwalamukhi

CM inaugurates police post, lays stone of fire station in Jwalamukhi

Braving inclement weather, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived three hours behind schedule via road to the revered temple town of Jwalamukhi, where he inaugurated a newly-established police post and laid the foundation stone for a fire station, marking a...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:18 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays the foundation stone of a fire station at Jwalamukhi.
Advertisement

Braving inclement weather, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived three hours behind schedule via road to the revered temple town of Jwalamukhi, where he inaugurated a newly-established police post and laid the foundation stone for a fire station, marking a significant step toward enhancing public safety and emergency response in the region.

Advertisement

Addressing a large gathering of locals and pilgrims, the CM emphasised the strategic and spiritual significance of Jwalamukhi, a prominent pilgrimage destination that draws thousands of devotees from across the country.

“Given the religious importance of this sacred town and the high footfall of devotees, it is our responsibility to ensure their safety and peace of mind. The new police post will bolster law enforcement and help maintain law and order,” said Sukhu.

Advertisement

The decision to establish the City Chowki (police post) in Jwalamukhi comes in response to rising concerns over drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the area, particularly the growing menace of narcotics such as the highly addictive synthetic drug ‘chitta’. Intelligence inputs and recent incidents prompted swift governmental action to reinforce local policing.

In a parallel development aimed at strengthening the town’s disaster readiness, the CM also laid the foundation stone of a new fire station. The project, which will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.36 crore, is slated for completion within 15 months.

Advertisement

The fire post will feature a parking bay for fire tenders, staff quarters and accommodation facilities to ensure round-the-clock emergency response capabilities.

Prominent attendees at the event included local MLA Sanjay Rattan, HRTC vice-chairman Ajay Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, and the Superintendent of Police, Dehra,

among others. The twin initiatives underscore the state government’s commitment to ensuring security and preparedness in religious and high-traffic areas, while also reflecting its proactive stance against emerging challenges such as drug abuse and fire safety in rural and semi-urban zones.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts