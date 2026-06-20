CM inaugurates Rs 28.37 crore, 315-vehicle parking facility in Shimla

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Saturday inaugurated a multi- storeyed parking at SDA complex Kasumpti area under Shimla, constructed at a cost of Rs 28.37 crore with a facility to accommodate 315 vehicles.

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Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this parking facility will be beneficial to locals and tourists alike.

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“The present state government had made an adequate budget provision to complete the construction work of this parking facility. Shimla requires more parking slots and the government was focusing on constructing more facilities,” added Sukhu.

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He said that the state government was spending Rs 246 crore for the construction of an underground utility duct system, to make Shimla into a more organised and efficient city.

Sukhu said that overhead cables across the city were being shifted underground to improve its visual appeal and provide a better experience for all.

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“This would not only strengthen the city’s infrastructure, but also support tourism by preserving Shimla’s old glory and scenic beauty,” he added.

The CM mentioned that the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 150 crore for improving and widening Shimla’s Circular road.

“Decongestion of the Circular road would go a long way in facilitating locals and tourists,” he said.