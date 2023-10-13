CM inaugurates Shimla Flying Fest at Junga

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

The four-day Shimla Flying Festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Junga here today. The CM said, “Such events promote adventure tourism and attract persons from across the global. They also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals.”

Chief Executive Officer of The Glide Inn company Arun Rawat gave detailed information about the festival and said 51 paragliders from India and abroad were participating in the four-day event.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said such events played a crucial role in promoting tourism.

Sukhu said, “A lot of damage was caused due to the rain disaster. Many people lost their lives. I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused in the areas visited by me. The government has decided to extend all possible help, despite facing financial constraint. The BJP is misleading people for political gains. That party’s MLAs remained mute spectators on the resolution in the Assembly for declaring the natural calamity as ‘National Disaster’ and on the issue of providing a special package to Himachal Pradesh.”

