CM inaugurates Tribune Real Estate Expo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated “The Tribune Real Estate Expo, 2023, Shimla” here today. He was welcomed at the event by The Tribune Trust President and former J&K Governor NN Vohra, The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran and officiating General Manager Amit Sharma.

‘Good initiative’ It’s a good initiative by The Tribune. So many people from the state have bought properties in Zirakpur and Mohali. This event will be helpful to the people looking to buy properties there. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister

The Chief Minister interacted with the real estate developers participating in the event and enquired about the facilities they were offering to their potential customers.

Around 15 real estate developers and some banks are participating in the expo. Most of these developers are exhibiting their properties situated in Zirakpur, Mohali and other areas close to Chandigarh. They feel the event will help them reach out to the people in the state, who form a big chunk of their client base. While most developers came from the Chandigarh region, a few were from Shimla as well, offering properties around Shimla.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and former J&K Governor NN Vohra interact with real estate developers at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. PHOTOs: LALIT KUMAR

People also seemed pleased on getting an opportunity to check out the details of the properties being offered by various developers under one roof. “We don’t get to see such expos in Shimla often. It’s a good initiative, as we can collect information about various properties under one roof,” said Preet Mohinder Singh, a local resident.

The real estate developers participating in the expo include Sushma, Eldeco, Investors Clinic, Mac View, The Zirk, PCL Homes, Steel Strips, Escon, Omaxe, ACL Homes, Nagsons Vedanta, Vision Homes, Maple Homes, SBP, JLPL, etc.