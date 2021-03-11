Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited the zonal hospital here to enquire about the well-being of former telecom minister Sukh Ram, who had suffered a brain stroke on Friday.

CM Jai Ram Thakur enquires about the well-being of Sukh Ram at the Mandi hospital.

On the request of his family, the CM provided a government helicopter to airlift Sukh Ram to Delhi.

Later, Sukh Ram was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

After meeting him, the CM said Sukh Ram’s condition is stable.

The CM said, “Sukh Ram responded when I asked about his well-being. On the request of his family, we will provide a government chopper to airlift him to Delhi. Sukh Ram has contributed immensely to the development of the state.”